PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives C$26.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$26.73.

PSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.50 to C$27.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$25.25 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

In other news, Director Margaret Anne Mckenzie purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.79 per share, with a total value of C$743,679.00. In related news, Director Margaret Anne Mckenzie acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.79 per share, with a total value of C$743,679.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.61 per share, with a total value of C$95,979.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 63,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,783. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$23.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$24.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$19.55 and a 52-week high of C$26.90.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of C$133.10 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.7906977 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 101.05%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

Featured Articles

