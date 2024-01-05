Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 955 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,451 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $144.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,329 shares of company stock worth $9,329,333. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

