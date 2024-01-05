PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTCMKTS:PMDKF) Shares Up 1%

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTCMKTS:PMDKF – Get Free Report) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk Company Profile

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk engages in the retail trade of clothing, shoes, bags, accessories, and sports equipment. The company operates through Retail Sales, Department Stores, Café and Restaurant, and Others segments. It operates department stores, specialty stores, food and beverage, and travel and lifestyle product stores.

