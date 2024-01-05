Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC Decreased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $68.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $61.73 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.07.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

