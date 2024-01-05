Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Cut by Analyst

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charter Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.44. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications’ current full-year earnings is $32.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q2 2024 earnings at $7.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $29.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.95.

Charter Communications Stock Down 2.8 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $375.75 on Thursday. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $315.02 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $394.02 and its 200 day moving average is $405.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 132,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

