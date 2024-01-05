Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Lifted by Analyst

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Keyera in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Keyera’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.66 billion. Keyera had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.49%.

Several other analysts have also commented on KEY. CIBC lowered Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup set a C$35.00 price target on Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.25.

Keyera stock opened at C$31.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.07. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$27.98 and a 52 week high of C$34.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

