Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Select Medical Holdings Co. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Select Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Select Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Select Medical’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

SEM has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEM

Select Medical Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of SEM opened at $26.15 on Thursday. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Select Medical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 18,949 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Select Medical by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 17,762 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Select Medical by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,939,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,491,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.