Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited Increased by Analyst (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.79 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 19.74%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$106.00 to C$101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$95.12.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$88.98 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$67.13 and a 52 week high of C$93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$88.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$84.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kara Lee Slemko sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.87, for a total value of C$278,610.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kara Lee Slemko sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.87, for a total value of C$278,610.00. Also, Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.95, for a total transaction of C$453,645.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,752 shares of company stock valued at $23,611,297. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

