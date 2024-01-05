Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Decreased by Zacks Research

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Keysight Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Keysight Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

KEYS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $149.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $189.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.