Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $68.63 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $52.14 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,913.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $701,363.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,438.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,913.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

