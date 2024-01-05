Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

QRVO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on QRVO

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $102.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -102.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.81. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $114.97.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.