Raymond James Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Champion Iron in a report released on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Champion Iron Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CIA stock opened at C$7.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of C$4.57 and a 1-year high of C$7.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.84. The firm has a market cap of C$3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$387.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.50 million. Champion Iron had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 17.98%.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

