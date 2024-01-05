Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) Insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Purchases 1,542 Shares of Stock

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £1,958.34 ($2,493.75).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 49,000 shares of Redcentric stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £60,760 ($77,371.71).

On Tuesday, December 19th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 6,909 shares of Redcentric stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £8,705.34 ($11,085.37).

On Tuesday, December 12th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 6,623 shares of Redcentric stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £8,344.98 ($10,626.49).

On Friday, December 8th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 55,945 shares of Redcentric stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £71,050.15 ($90,475.17).

Redcentric Stock Performance

LON RCN opened at GBX 128 ($1.63) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £200.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,400.00 and a beta of 0.16. Redcentric plc has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 144 ($1.83). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 120.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.40.

Redcentric Cuts Dividend

About Redcentric

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20,000.00%.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

