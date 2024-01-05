Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 143 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $2,415,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,333. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.44.

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $144.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.95 and a 200-day moving average of $136.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $155.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.