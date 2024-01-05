Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 95.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 32,022 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.9% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $367.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.81. The company has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $384.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.11.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

