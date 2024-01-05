Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives $24.61 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.61.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 52.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,862,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,956 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 592.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,369,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,398,000 after buying an additional 2,027,003 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,718,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,039,000 after buying an additional 1,524,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,359,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,003,000 after buying an additional 1,261,066 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $23.18.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

