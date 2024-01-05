Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives $24.61 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.61.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th.
NASDAQ RLAY opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $23.18.
Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.
