Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 1st. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.62) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 357.47% and a negative return on equity of 37.56%.
Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance
Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 216,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,965.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,552,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,708,841.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,150,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,169,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $594,000.
Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
