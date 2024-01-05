Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pan American Silver Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – Investment analysts at Edison Inv. Res lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pan American Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 24th. Finally, CIBC set a $25.00 target price on Pan American Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

PAAS stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 7.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,990,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,867 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,271,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,627,000 after purchasing an additional 183,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 41.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,166,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,246,000 after acquiring an additional 197,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

See Also

