Research Analysts Offer Predictions for DocGo Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCGO)

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of DocGo in a report issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for DocGo’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DocGo’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $186.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 1.38%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

DCGO stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.03 million, a P/E ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. DocGo has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocGo by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 174,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocGo by 99.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DocGo by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

