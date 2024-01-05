Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kura Oncology, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kura Oncology in a research report issued on Monday, January 1st. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.09) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KURA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KURA

Kura Oncology Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $15.63 on Thursday. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 16.71, a current ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,224,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,730,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,000 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,028,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,361,000 after purchasing an additional 455,107 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.