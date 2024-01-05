Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kura Oncology, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kura Oncology in a research report issued on Monday, January 1st. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.09) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.
Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06.
Kura Oncology Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $15.63 on Thursday. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 16.71, a current ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,224,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,730,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,000 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,028,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,361,000 after purchasing an additional 455,107 shares during the last quarter.
Kura Oncology Company Profile
Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.
