Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NextEra Energy, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.13. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEE. Bank of America cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $86.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,059,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,383,000 after buying an additional 279,689 shares during the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 17,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 363,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after buying an additional 18,419 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.