Research Analysts Set Expectations for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PFSI. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

PFSI stock opened at $84.63 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $93.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $168,000. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider William Herbert Chang sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $909,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,954.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $243,883.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,645.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Herbert Chang sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $909,315.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,954.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,301 shares of company stock worth $18,980,565 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

