Reviewing Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Shift4 Payments has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Shift4 Payments and Research Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift4 Payments 1 1 16 0 2.83 Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus price target of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.40%. Research Solutions has a consensus price target of $4.68, suggesting a potential upside of 80.50%. Given Research Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Shift4 Payments.

70.8% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Research Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shift4 Payments and Research Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift4 Payments $2.40 billion 2.41 $75.10 million $1.67 41.93 Research Solutions $37.70 million 2.24 $570,000.00 ($0.03) -86.33

Shift4 Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Research Solutions. Research Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shift4 Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shift4 Payments and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift4 Payments 4.24% 26.36% 5.13% Research Solutions -1.61% -12.25% -3.82%

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats Research Solutions on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Research Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.