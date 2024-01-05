Reviewing Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) and Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and Waterloo Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 10.56% 14.94% 6.02% Waterloo Brewing N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $57.79 billion 1.93 $5.97 billion $3.12 20.62 Waterloo Brewing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and Waterloo Brewing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than Waterloo Brewing.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and Waterloo Brewing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 0 2 5 0 2.71 Waterloo Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus target price of $72.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.70%. Given Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is more favorable than Waterloo Brewing.

Summary

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV beats Waterloo Brewing on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, sale, marketing and distribution of bottled, canned and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brand names. It also offers ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages under the Seagram trademark. The company was founded by James R. A. Brickman on February 20, 1984 and is headquartered in Kitchener, Canada.

