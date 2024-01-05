Richelieu Gestion SA Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Richelieu Gestion SA lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,736 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.2% of Richelieu Gestion SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Richelieu Gestion SA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $144.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $155.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $2,415,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,044,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,333. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

