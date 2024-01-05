Round Rock Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,342 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.0% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,452 shares of company stock valued at $30,910,533. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $181.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.52. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.76 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

