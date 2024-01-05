RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $107.14, but opened at $102.99. RPM International shares last traded at $103.83, with a volume of 174,982 shares.
The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). RPM International had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.
RPM International Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $4,556,335.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,272,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the second quarter worth $18,849,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in RPM International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 473,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,519,000 after buying an additional 29,371 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in RPM International by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 1,001.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 663,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,506,000 after buying an additional 602,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RPM International Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.53.
About RPM International
RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.
