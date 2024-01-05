RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RPT Realty Stock Performance

Shares of RPT opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $13.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPT Realty

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,179,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,247,000 after purchasing an additional 37,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 35,276 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

