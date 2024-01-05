Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Ryanair Stock Performance

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $122.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $136.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 34.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 10.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 16.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

