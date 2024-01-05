Sander Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 34,249 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,249 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 8.9% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,733,000. King Wealth grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,001,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,329 shares of company stock worth $9,329,333 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $144.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $155.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

