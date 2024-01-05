Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($6.77) Per Share

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($6.77) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($6.83). The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.80) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $94.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.94) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DMC Group LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,974,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.