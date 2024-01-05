Sempra (NYSE:SRE) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sempra in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Sempra’s current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SRE. Guggenheim cut their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

Sempra Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $75.98 on Thursday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.03%.

Institutional Trading of Sempra

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

