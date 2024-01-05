SES AI (NYSE:SES) Stock Price Down 5.6% After Insider Selling

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) was down 5.6% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 311,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 711,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Specifically, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $25,600.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,521,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,902.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $25,600.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,521,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,954 shares of company stock valued at $817,851. 15.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SES AI from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair began coverage on SES AI in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $576.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.56.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SES AI Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

