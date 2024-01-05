SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Xencor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Xencor by 6.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,316,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Xencor by 20.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Xencor by 7.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Xencor

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,603.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XNCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.56.

Xencor Trading Up 1.2 %

XNCR opened at $22.11 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.37. Xencor had a negative net margin of 81.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $59.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 116.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

