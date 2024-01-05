SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 29,104 Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Steven Madden by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at about $93,120,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Steven Madden by 13.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Steven Madden by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $40.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.16. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $44.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $552.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.86.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

