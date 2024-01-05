SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.60.

NYSE STE opened at $216.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.53. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

