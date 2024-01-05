SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $882,000 in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 63,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,096,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,638 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,918,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,629,000 after acquiring an additional 167,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,718,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,657,000 after acquiring an additional 62,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,472,000 after acquiring an additional 172,893 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,235,000 after acquiring an additional 502,637 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $13.35 on Friday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,521 shares in the company, valued at $646,500.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,521 shares in the company, valued at $646,500.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 812,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,812.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 19,775 shares of company stock valued at $228,773 over the last quarter. 11.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MODG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stephens lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.82.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

