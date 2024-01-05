SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 8,601 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 102.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFG. State Street Corp raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after acquiring an additional 892,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth $53,631,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,227,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,780,000 after acquiring an additional 671,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $17,319,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average of $51.99.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NFG. Bank of America boosted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

