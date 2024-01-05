SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 287 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at about $509,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 15.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 25.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 6.4% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 103,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCI. Raymond James cut their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Service Co. International Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE SCI opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.48%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $638,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,644,816.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $6,859,462.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,533,715.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $638,396.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,644,816.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,809 shares of company stock worth $9,919,708. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading

