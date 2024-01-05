SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,354 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALV opened at $103.82 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.66 and a 12-month high of $111.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.05.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.13). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.10.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

