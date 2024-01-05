SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,152 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $174,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,149.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $174,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,149.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $586,950 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BRX opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.32%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

