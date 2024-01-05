Short Interest in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Decreases By 5.6%

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Hywin

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hywin by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hywin by 164.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hywin by 75.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hywin in the second quarter worth about $135,000.

Get Hywin alerts:

Hywin Price Performance

Shares of HYW opened at $1.63 on Friday. Hywin has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52.

Hywin Company Profile

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. It operates through two segments: Wealth and Health. The company distributes asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing and cash management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hywin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hywin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.