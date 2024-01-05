Short Interest in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Grows By 5.4%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days. Currently, 20.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
IGM Biosciences stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $516.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.25.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.21. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12,873.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.73%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. Equities analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other IGM Biosciences news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 17,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $101,589.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,848 shares in the company, valued at $594,461.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $101,589.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,461.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 288,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $1,886,445.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,390,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,206,615.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,600 shares of company stock worth $164,181. Company insiders own 56.91% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,653,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,522,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
