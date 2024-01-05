Short Interest in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Grows By 5.4%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days. Currently, 20.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $516.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.25.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.21. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12,873.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.73%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. Equities analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IGMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGMS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IGM Biosciences news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 17,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $101,589.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,848 shares in the company, valued at $594,461.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $101,589.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,461.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 288,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $1,886,445.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,390,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,206,615.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,600 shares of company stock worth $164,181. Company insiders own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,653,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,522,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.