Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $39.59, but opened at $41.00. Simply Good Foods shares last traded at $40.82, with a volume of 29,892 shares.

The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simply Good Foods

In other news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $166,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,794. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $166,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,794. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 51,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $2,070,782.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,234,508 shares in the company, valued at $89,827,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,175 shares of company stock worth $4,697,124. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,992,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,461,000 after acquiring an additional 259,144 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 139.2% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 31,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 7.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

See Also

