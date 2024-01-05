Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Trading Down 16.4%

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $107.00 and last traded at $107.00. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.00.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. It offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

