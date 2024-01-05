SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.15 Per Share

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a report issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.20. The consensus estimate for SL Green Realty’s current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

SLG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.85.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 853.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 110.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 32.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.22%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

