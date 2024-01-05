Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 75.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $35,000. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $66,938.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,317.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $66,938.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,317.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $9,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,572,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,534,301.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,433,161 shares of company stock valued at $14,173,142. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

