Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,549,000 after buying an additional 831,423 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 34.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,523,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,248,000 after buying an additional 646,862 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,626,000 after buying an additional 747,037 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $184,773,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,660,000 after buying an additional 78,986 shares during the period. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SQM. Citigroup began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 4.3 %

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $44.86 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.84). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.6094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

