Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.73 and last traded at $63.29. 388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.19.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £115 ($146.44) to £111 ($141.35) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

