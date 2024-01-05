State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in New York Times were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,947,000 after purchasing an additional 64,885 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,558,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,800,000 after buying an additional 419,442 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,354,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,074,000 after buying an additional 286,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of New York Times by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after buying an additional 1,389,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of New York Times by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,552,000 after buying an additional 143,001 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NYT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $46.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $49.54.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $598.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

